

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) reported that its third-quarter profit before tax declined 36 percent to $3.07 billion from last year's $4.84 billion.



Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders fell 54 percent to $1.36 billion from $2.97 billion a year ago. Earnings per share were $0.07, down from $0.15 a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was $4.30 billion, compared to $5.42 billion a year ago.



Revenues for the quarter declined 10 percent to $12.07 billion from $13.35 billion a year ago. Adjusted revenue was down 10 percent to $12.1 billion.



Looking ahead, the company said its 2020 to 2022 transformation programme on track. The company expects to beat its Group cost target of ?$31 billion in 2022.



The company also expects to exceed $100 billion gross RWA reduction target and about $50 billion expected to be achieved by end 2020.



Further, the company announced its decision on paying a conservative FY20 dividend will depend on the economic outlook in early 2021, and is subject to regulatory consultation.



