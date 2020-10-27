

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini Group (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported third quarter consolidated revenues of 4.01 billion euros, up 15.6% year-on-year at current exchange rates and 18.4% year-on-year at constant exchange rates. On an organic basis, revenue was down 3.6%, for the quarter. Bookings were 3.90 billion euros, an increase of 17.4% at constant exchange rates.



For 2020, the company expects: revenue growth at constant exchange rates of between 12.5% and 14.0%; an operating margin reduction of 0.6 to 0.9 points; and organic free cash flow above 900 million euros.



