

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread plc (WTB.L) reported a pretax loss of 724.7 million pounds for the 6 months to 27 August 2020 compared to profit of 219.9 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 377.4 pence compared to profit of 89.2 pence. Statutory loss before tax included a non-cash impairment charge of 339.9 million pounds relating to goodwill in Germany, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets, as a result of impairment reviews triggered by the COVID-19 situation. Before adjusting items, pretax loss was 367.4 million pounds compared to profit of 235.6 million pounds. Before adjusting items, loss per share was 181.9 pence compared to profit of 96.6 pence.



First half revenue declined to 250.8 million pounds from 1.08 billion pounds. The Group said total sales were significantly down year-on-year reflecting the closure of the vast majority of its hotels and restaurants for a large part of the period.



