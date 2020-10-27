

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of parent for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 decreased to 140.31 billion yen from 165.03 billion yen last year.



Net sales for the period declined to 710.53 billion yen from 786.54 billion yen in the previous year.



The year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is expected to be130 yen per share, an increase of 20 yen per share from the interim dividend of 110 yen per share.



The company projects that the dividend on an annual basis will be 240 yen per share, an increase of 20 yen per share from the dividend for the previous year of 220 yen per share.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the company now expects net income attributable to owners of parent to be 283.0 billion yen or 681 yen per share, operating income of 377.0 billion yen, and net sales of 1.43 trillion yen.



Previously, the company expected net income attributable to owners of parent to be 314.0 billion yen or 755 yen per share, operating income of 406.0 billion yen, and net sales of 1.54 trillion yen.



