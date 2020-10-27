

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L), on Tuesday, confirmed the sale and leaseback of nine aircraft with two counterparties. The transactions generate total cash proceeds of $398.6 million.



The first transaction, executed with Wilmington Trust SP Services Ltd. for the sale and leaseback of five Airbus 320 family aircraft, would generate cash sales proceeds of $191.1 million, and are leased for an average term of 117 months, creating lease obligations of £123.7 million.



The second transaction, executed with Sky High 112 Leasing Co. Ltd. for the sale and leaseback of four Airbus 320 family aircraft, would generate cash sales proceeds of $207.5 million, and are leased back for an average of 116 months, creating lease obligations of £108.0 million.



Upon completion, easyJet would retain 152 fully owned and unencumbered aircraft, representing about 44% of the fleet.



