

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing sentiment improved in October, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed on Tuesday.



The manufacturing confidence index increased to -15 in October from -20 in September. The reading was well below its long-term average of +1.



The construction confidence indicator decreased a point to -16 in October. This was below its long-term average of -6.



The service sector confidence indicator rose a point to -11 in October. This was below the long-term average of +12.



The retail trade confidence declined three points to -8 in October, well below its long term average of -1.



