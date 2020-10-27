

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $126.77 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $138.13 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $134.67 million or $2.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $593.78 million from $577.28 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $134.67 Mln. vs. $142.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.16 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q3): $593.78 Mln vs. $577.28 Mln last year.



