-Earnings: -$393 million in Q3 vs. $187 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.44 in Q3 vs. $0.63 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$477 million or -$1.75 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.00 per share -Revenue: $0.49 billion in Q3 vs. $2.09 billion in the same period last year.



