

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $441 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $175 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38



