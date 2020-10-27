

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $455 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $617 million, or $2.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $689 million or $2.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $1.85 billion from $1.69 billion last year.



S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $689 Mln. vs. $606 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.85 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.58 -Revenue (Q3): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.30 to $11.45



