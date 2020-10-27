

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $427 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $337 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $380 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $3.00 billion from $2.93 billion last year.



Corning Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $380 Mln. vs. $397 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.43 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $3.00 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

