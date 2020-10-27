

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $182.36 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $136.98 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185.84 million or $2.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $425.33 million from $394.25 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $185.84 Mln. vs. $143.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.20 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q3): $425.33 Mln vs. $394.25 Mln last year.



