

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's producer prices declined in September, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.



In the French market, producer prices decreased 2.4 percent annually in September, following a 2.5 percent fall in the previous month.



Prices of petroleum products declined 41.7 percent yearly in September.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.



The latest increase was mainly due to rise in mining and quarrying products, energy, and water by 1.6 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing products fell 0.1 percent.



The producer prices in the total market fell 2.1 percent year-on-year in September, same as seen in August.



