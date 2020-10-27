

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, casual footwear maker Crocs, Inc. (CROX) provided revenue growth outlook for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, well above analysts' estimates.



The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to grow between 20 and 30 percent from last year. This translates into full year 2020 revenue growth of approximately 5 to 7 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 8.4 percent to $285.01 million for the quarter and revenue growth of 0.5 percent to $1.24 billion for the year.



The company noted that the financial guidance excludes the potential impact of any future COVID-related shutdowns in major markets.



