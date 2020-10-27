

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported that its third-quarter net income rose to $67.8 million or $1.78 per share from $54.0 million or $1.42 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income was $87.8 million, compared to $66.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 33%.



Total revenues for the third quarter increased 25% to $164.0 million from $131.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Analysts expected revenues of $161.42 million for the quarter.



The company declared a cash dividend of $0.60 per share, to be paid on November 25, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 11, 2020.



