

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $476 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $319 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $504 million or $2.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $504 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.61 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.94



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.90 - $7.10



