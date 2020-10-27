

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, software developer Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, and provided adjusted earnings outlook for the fourth quarter, below analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.55 to $12.65 per share, down from the previous range of $11.90 to $12.40 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.49 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.39 to $3.49 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter.



