

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Judge Amy Coney Barrett has taken oath on Monday as the 115th justice of the Supreme Court, just a week ahead of the presidential election.



Barrett, a conservative appeals court judge, was selected by the US Senate to fill the vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. Barrett, aged 48, is the fifth woman ever to sit on Supreme Court's bench.



Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath of office in a swearing-in ceremony at the South Lawn of the White House. Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr. will administer the Judicial Oath to Barrett in a private ceremony at the Court on Tuesday.



During the swearing in ceremony, President Donald Trump said, 'Justice Barrett made clear she will issue rulings based solely upon a faithful reading of the law and the Constitution as written not legislate from the bench.'



The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Barrett to the US Supreme Court, with support from all Republicans, except Susan Collins of Maine. The confirmation was despite complete opposition by Democrats for choosing a justice so close to the November 3 election.



Ginsburg, who had anchored the court's liberal wing for 27 years, reportedly wanted a new President to appoint her successor. However, Trump wanted the replacement for Ginsburg in place to avoid a deadlocked court.



Barrett, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals judge and Notre Dame law professor, will be Trump's third justice appointed to the Supreme Court.



The court now has a 6-3 conservative majority that will decide on the future of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, as well as abortion rights.



The Trump administration is urging the court to declare Obamacare invalid, and the court is scheduled to hear arguments on the law on November 10, a week after the election.



