

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. has joined with Adobe Inc. and enterprise AI software provider C3.ai to launch a new tool that would help customers to accurately forecast revenue and product demand, among other things.



The C3 AI CRM powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 would provide an integrated suite of industry-specific AI-enabled CRM solutions including marketing, sales, and customer service. The tech giant said the tool integrates with Adobe Experience Cloud, and is pre-built and configured for various industries.



C3 AI CRM is immediately available, with Adobe Experience Cloud sold separately.



The tool can also identify and reduce customer churn, identify highly-qualified prospects, next-best offer, next-best product, as well as AI-driven segmentation, marketing, and targeting.



The companies, in a joint go-to-market offering, will integrate Microsoft Dynamics 365, Adobe Experience Cloud, and C3.ai's industry-specific data models, connectors, and AI models.



It will be sold through dedicated sales teams, agents and industry partners to target enterprise accounts across multiple industries. The companies would market the jointly branded offering globally.



