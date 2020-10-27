

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $78.9 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $306.4 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Franklin Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $291.0 million or $056 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.3% to $1.71 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $291.0 Mln. vs. $358.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $056 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



