

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $13.89 billion, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $10.68 billion, or $1.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $37.15 billion from $33.06 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $13.89 Bln. vs. $10.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.82 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q1): $37.15 Bln vs. $33.06 Bln last year.



