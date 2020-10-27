

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Edison International (EIX):



-Earnings: -$288 million in Q3 vs. $471 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.76 in Q3 vs. $1.35 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $632 million or $1.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.49 per share -Revenue: $4.64 billion in Q3 vs. $3.74 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.47 - $4.62



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de