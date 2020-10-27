

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.46 billion, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $0.78 billion, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $994 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $5.67 billion from $5.54 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $994 Mln. vs. $863 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $5.67 Bln vs. $5.54 Bln last year.



