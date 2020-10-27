

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $136.53 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $146.89 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $4.22 billion from $3.86 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $136.53 Mln. vs. $146.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q3): $4.22 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year.



