Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Countdown bei BevCanna: Kommt das größte Weihnachtsgeschenk der Börse?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919692 ISIN: US62886E1082 Ticker-Symbol: NCR1 
Stuttgart
27.10.20
18:11 Uhr
18,300 Euro
+0,700
+3,98 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NCR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,80019,10022:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NCR
NCR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NCR CORPORATION18,300+3,98 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.