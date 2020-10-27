

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $231.1 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $242.0 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $245.9 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $3.00 billion from $2.96 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $245.9 Mln. vs. $282.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.21 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q3): $3.00 Bln vs. $2.96 Bln last year.



