

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $22.0 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $52.4 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.3% to $765.6 million from $1024.6 million last year.



Terex Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q3): $765.6 Mln vs. $1024.6 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEREX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de