

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian Medical Systems (VAR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $76.6 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $70.7 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Varian Medical Systems reported adjusted earnings of $102.8 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $850.5 million from $878.9 million last year.



Varian Medical Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $102.8 Mln. vs. $111.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $850.5 Mln vs. $878.9 Mln last year.



