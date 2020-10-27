

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZ) Tuesday announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of Nebraska in Papillion.



The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create 1,000 full-time jobs.



Alicia Boler Davis, Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon, said, 'We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of Nebraska and bringing 1,000 full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits to greater Omaha. Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. We appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders throughout the process, and we look forward to supporting the Nebraska community with great delivery options.'



