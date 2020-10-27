

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for O-I Glass, Inc. (OI):



-Earnings: $328 million in Q3 vs. -$575 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.06 in Q3 vs. -$3.69 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, O-I Glass, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $65 million or $0.41 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.28 per share -Revenue: $1.62 billion in Q3 vs. $1.67 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 to $0.35



