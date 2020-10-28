

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) reported that its third-quarter GAAP net income was $145.4 million, an increase of 46% year-over-year. On a per share, net income was $0.43 compared to $0.29 last year.



Non-GAAP net income was $144.4 million, a decrease of 13% year-over-year.



Net revenues for the quarter were $1.14 billion, up slightly year-over-year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.43 per share and revenues of $1.12 billion for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share to be paid on December 22, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2020.



For the fourth-quarter, the company expects Non-GAAP net income per share will be about $0.53, plus or minus $0.05; and revenue to be about $1.190 billion, plus or minus $50 million. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.53 per share and revenues of $1.19 billion for the fourth-quarter.



