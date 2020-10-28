

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incredible Fish, Inc. has recalled a small quantity of Incredible Stone Crab Mustard Sauce citing undeclared milk, fish, and eggs allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The Miami-based wholesale seafood distributor sold the recalled product to a limited number of consumers between October 15 and October 22, 2020, primarily through the company's website. The product is packaged in 8 oz.



Customers who purchased products directly from Incredible Fish have been notified of the recall, but some direct customers may have re-sold the product at retail stores within the state of Florida.



According to the agency, the labeling of the product inadvertently did not identify milk, fish, and eggs allergens in the product. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, fish, or eggs may get a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the sauce.



However, the company has not received any reports of illness related to the recalled product to date.



Customers with allergies or sensitivities to milk, fish, or eggs are urged to discard the product or return it for a full refund.



In similar incidents, Orca Bay Foods, LLC this week recalled about 4,450 pounds of Trader Joe's brand Gluten Free Battered Halibut products for undeclared wheat and milk allergens.



In late September, GHSW, LLC had called back 1512 units of Trader Joe's Southwest Style Sweet Potato Sauté Bowl for undeclared milk and egg.



