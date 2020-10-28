

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported a 2.1% decline in organic revenue for the third quarter. Total organic volume growth was 2.4%.



Looking ahead, the company now expects organic operating profit decline of a mid-single-digit percentage, and translation impact on operating profit of around DKK -450 million, based on the spot rates at 27 October.



CEO Cees 't Hart said, 'We're satisfied with our Q3 performance and the fact that we were able to deliver more than 2% volume growth, including strong figures for craft & speciality and alcoholfree brews. Our earnings upgrade is the result of solid execution and our ability to adjust our business and costs to changing market conditions...'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARLSBERG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de