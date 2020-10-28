

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) reported that its third-quarter gross sales were up 8.4% on a like-for-like basis. It is best performance in at least 20 years, the company said.



The Group's gross sales were 19.69 billion euros pre-IAS 29, an increase of 5.5% at constant exchange rates. This increase includes an unfavorable petrol effect of -2.9%.



After taking into account an unfavorable exchange rate effect of -8.0%, mainly due to the depreciation of the Brazilian Real and the Argentine Peso, the total variation in sales at current exchange rates were negative 2.5%.



In France, quarterly sales were up 3.8% on a like-for-like basis. Quarter sales were up 2.9% LFL in food and up 9.9% LFL in non-food.



In Europe, LFL growth was 1.9% in the quarter.



The Group reiterated the orientations of the Carrefour 2022 strategic plan and confirmed all of its objectives.



