

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported first-half net income attributable to shareholders of 250.7 billion yen or 259.29 yen per share compared to 189.2 billion yen or 195.77 yen per share last year.



Income from continuing operations, before income taxes, totaled 384.2 million yen compared to 288.9 million yen reported in the same period of last year.



Revenues for the period declined to 3.76 trillion yen from the previous year's revenue of 4.22 trillion yen.



