

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group (LAND.L) said it appointed Vanessa Simms as its next Chief Financial Officer or CFO. She will succeed Martin Greenslade who informed the Board in September of his intention to step down as CFO during 2021.



Vanessa is currently CFO of Grainger PLC (GRI.L), a role she has held since February 2016, and Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at Drax Group PLC. Vanessa would leave Grainger no later than the 1st June 2021.



Prior to that, Vanessa held a number of senior positions at other UK property companies, including Deputy CFO at Unite Group PLC and UK finance director at SEGRO PLC.



