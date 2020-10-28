

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its nominal Group sales fell by 8.5% to 5.24 billion euros for the first nine months of 2020. Group sales were down 7.1% organically from prior year. The Group said its performance in the third quarter was much stronger, with organic sales growth of 0.2%.



For the first nine months of 2020, Tesa recorded sales of 974 million euros in nominal terms, 6.5% below last year. Organic sales at tesa declined by 4.6%.



For fiscal 2020, Beiersdorf AG projects EBIT margins of the Group and of the Consumer Business Segment to be significantly below prior-year level. For tesa, the company expects an EBIT margin at around prior-year level. Beiersdorf AG expects sales growth for the full year to be at year-to-date level or slightly better.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BEIERSDORF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de