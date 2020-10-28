

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) said it signed an agreement to acquire an 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co. Ltd. Or CMS, a tapioca modified food starch manufacturer located in Thailand.



Tate & Lyle noted that the acquisition would enable the company to offer a broader range of tapioca-based solutions to meet customers' needs in categories including dairy, bakery, snacks, noodles and soup, sauces and dressings.



Tate & Lyle further said it would operate CMS in partnership with the former owner. Together with its partner, Tate & Lyle has planned to invest in the facility over the next three years to increase significantly capacity for higher functionality starches. The CMS facility would be supplied with substrate by a co-located tapioca starch mill fully owned and operated by Tate & Lyle's partner.



