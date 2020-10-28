

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil Hai Phong Energy Pte Ltd, Hai Phong People's Committee and JERA have signed a MOU to work together on a potential integrated LNG to Power project in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The project would include a power plant and LNG import terminal. JERA is the largest thermal power generator in Japan.



LNG-fueled power in Hai Phong will provide a more environmentally friendly alternative to the currently proposed coal projects in the master plan. ExxonMobil has submitted a master plan application with a project concept for consideration and potential inclusion in Vietnam's National Power Development Plan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXXON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de