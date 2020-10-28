

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales rose in September after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in September, after a 4.8 percent decrease in August. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent rise.



Sales of cultural and recreation goods grew 5.1 percent monthly in September. Sales of other household equipment gained 4.2 percent and sales other goods rose 2.2 percent.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.4 percent monthly in September, after a 5.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 8.7 percent in September, following a 8.2 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

