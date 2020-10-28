

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $230 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $372 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $385 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $3.26 billion from $3.30 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $385 Mln. vs. $451 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $3.26 Bln vs. $3.30 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TE CONNECTIVITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de