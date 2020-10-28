

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $206 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $186 million or $1.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $1.90 billion from $1.88 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $186 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.70 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q3): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.



