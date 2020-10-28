

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS (UPS) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.28, up 10.1% from last year. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.86, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter consolidated revenue was $21.2 billion, a 15.9% increase over prior year. Consolidated average daily volume increased 13.5% year over year. Analysts expected revenue of $20.13 billion, for the quarter.



UPS said the company is not providing consolidated revenue and earnings per share guidance due to the uncertainty around the timing and pace of the economic recovery.



