

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.05 billion, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.1% to $6.92 billion from $7.96 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



