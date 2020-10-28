

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $521 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $365 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $491 million or $2.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $491 Mln. vs. $506 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.44 vs. $2.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.42



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 to $5.70



