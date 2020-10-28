

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $313.42 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $227.87 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $304.00 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $1.11 billion from $0.93 billion last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $304.00 Mln. vs. $242.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.58 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $1.11 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GARMIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de