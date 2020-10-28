

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) narrowed the company's 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $5.60 to $5.70 from previous guidance range of $5.45 to $5.75. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.57. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter earnings per share was $2.44, on an adjusted basis, compared to $2.52, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $2.42, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENTERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de