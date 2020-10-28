

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) said Wednesday that it plans to expand COVID-19 testing services currently offered at select CVS Pharmacy locations to include rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 sites by the end of the year.



Nearly 100 of these rapid-result test sites will be operational at select CVS Pharmacy locations in 22 states this week.



According to CVS Health, rapid-result COVID-19 diagnostic tests will be available at no cost to patients who meet the criteria of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Rapid-result tests may also be available as a testing option for eligible employees or students affiliated with organizations that have adopted CVS Health's Return Ready return-to-work COVID-19 testing solution.



CVS Health noted that to date, it has administered more than 5 million COVID-19 tests since March, and currently manages more than 4,000 drive-thru test sites at CVS Pharmacy locations in 33 states and Washington, D.C.



Most results from these existing test sites are generally available within 2 to 3 days. The company is adapting some of these sites and adding new locations to be able to deliver rapid results at nearly 1,000 sites by the end of the year.



The company said that when arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Patients will be provided with a test kit, given instructions, and a CVS Health team member will observe the self-swab process.



Patients will be directed to wait outside the store in their vehicle for results. The entire process, from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results, will generally take about 30 minutes.



Patients who access rapid-result testing and receive a negative COVID-19 result can schedule an appointment at the on-site MinuteClinic for further assessment and to decide if a rapid-result test for flu and strep would be appropriate.



The MinuteClinic provider will then provide counsel on a treatment plan and prescribe medications if clinically appropriate.



