

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.60 compared to $2.15, a year ago. On average, 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter net revenue was $3.8 billion, down 14% year-on-year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.95 billion, for the quarter.



Shares of Mastercard Incorporated were down 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



