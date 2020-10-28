

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L, GSK) reported third quarter pretax profit of 1.67 billion pounds compared to 1.95 billion pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 24.7 pence compared to 31.0 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 2.66 billion pounds, 4% lower at AER but 4% higher at CER. Adjusted earnings per share was 35.6 pence compared to 38.6 pence, down 8% AER, but up 1% CER. On a pro-forma basis, adjusted operating profit was 2% higher at CER.



Third quarter Group turnover was 8.65 billion pounds, down 8% AER, 3% CER and 5% CER on a pro-forma basis. On a pro-forma basis, excluding the impact of divestments in Vaccines and brands divested or under review in Consumer Healthcare, Group turnover was down 3% CER. Pharmaceuticals turnover was 4.19 billion pounds, down 7% AER, 3% CER.



The Group said it is on track to deliver full year 2020 adjusted earnings per share at the lower end of the guidance range of a decline of 1% to a decline of 4% at CER.



